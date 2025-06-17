Virginia primary election 2025: When do exit polls and results come out?

The voting for the Virginia primary election is currently underway. The polls will close at 7 pm ET. The candidates running in Tuesday’s primary are vying for a spot on the state's general election ballot in 140 days. As Democratic supporters cast their votes for lieutenant governor and attorney general, here's all the information you need: Virginia primary election 2025: When do results come out?(Getty Images via AFP)

Virginia primary election voting time

Voting takes place from 6 am ET to 7 pm ET on Tuesday, while those standing in line at the closing time will still be allowed to vote. Residents can take note of their sample primary ballot for the counties here. Additionally, voters are advised to bring their acceptable form of identification to the centers.

When do Virginia primary results come out?

The Virginia primary election results 2025 will come out after 7 pm ET on Tuesday. Exit polls can be expected later in the day as more votes come in.

Virginia primary election: All you need to know

The Republican Party, under President Donald Trump, has set its nominees for the 2025 Virginia gubernatorial election, slated for November 4.

It has picked Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears for governor, talk-radio host John Reid for lieutenant governor and Attorney General Jason S. Miyares seeking re-election.

The Democrats have a nominee for the governor's post, former congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.

The 45-day early voting period in Virginia came to an end on Saturday and saw heavy turnout compared to past primary elections. The polls hold major significance for the Donald Trump administration ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The political landscape of Virginia is likely in favour of the Democrats, but still offers major opportunities for the Republicans. During last year's US presidential election, Kamala Harris won the state by six points, even though it shifted right.

In November, the state will create history when a woman will hold the office of the governor for the first time. It could be either Abigail Spanberger, who earlier represented Virginia's 7th Congressional District on Capitol Hill, or Winsome Earle-Sears, the current lieutenant governor.

FAQs

1. Who are the candidates for the Virginia primary election?

Alex Bastani, Ghazala Hashmi, Babur Lateef, Aaron Rouse, Victor Salgado and Levar Stoney are eying the Democratic nomination for the lieutenant governor post. The State Attorney General Democratic nominee race is between Jay Jones and Shannon Taylor.

2. Why are primary elections taking place in Virginia?

Voters decide Democratic nominees for the posts of lieutenant governor, attorney general, and House of Delegates.

3. When and where to watch the 2025 Virginia primary election results?

News websites and channels will show the result after the voting ends at 7 pm ET.