Virginia Roberts Giuffre's brother and sister-in-law -- Sky and Amanda Roberts -- have been invited to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address Washington on Tuesday, announced Representatives Jamie Raskin from Maryland and Suhas Subramanyam from Virginia. Family members of Giuffre are set to watch the speech from the gallery situated above the House Floor. Virginia Roberts Giuffre's family members, Sky and Amanda Roberts, are invited to Trump's State of the Union. (File & AFP)

“Virginia Roberts Giuffre bravely pursued justice for the victims and accountability for the perpetrators of the horrific crimes committed against girls and young women by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and other upper-class abusers who took part in the pair’s vicious trafficking ring,” Representative Raskin stated in a statement. “I’m grateful Sky and Amanda Roberts accepted our offer to honor Virginia’s memory and lead a chorus of voices from across America and the world demanding truth and justice, the opposite of what Donald Trump and Pam Bondi have been working for in their shocking coverup.”

“Well before this Congressional investigation, Virginia Roberts Giuffre stood up against the rich and powerful, and gave a voice to the thousands of Epstein victims. Our investigation is about getting justice for the victims and ensuring something like this never happens again. The Trump administration is fighting our push for justice at every step with a cover up. It is an honor to bring Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s family as our guests for the State of the Union to be a visible reminder to Trump that we're not giving in or giving up,” Subramanyam added.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre's family reacts to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest Giuffre died by suicide in 2025. She consistently asserted that she was coerced into sexual relations with the then-Prince Andrew while being a minor, and in 2021, she initiated legal action against him. Andrew has consistently refuted the claims, stating in his notorious 2019 television interview that he had no recollection of meeting her, yet he settled the lawsuit out of court in 2022.

Following Andrew’s arrest on allegations of misconduct in public office, Giuffre’s family said, “Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty. On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK’s Thames Valley Police for their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Winsdor. He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”

Virginia Roberts Giuffre's family: All on estranged husband and 3 kids Following their initial meeting in 2002, Virginia got married to her spouse, Robert Giuffre, for over twenty years. Together, they raised three children: sons Christian and Noah, and daughter Emily.

During their marriage, Virginia frequently expressed her affection for Robert through heartfelt posts on her Instagram account. However, shortly before her passing, she revealed that the couple was experiencing significant personal challenges behind the scenes.

In late March 2025, Virginia confided in PEOPLE that her husband had purportedly been abusing her for many years and that she could “no longer stay silent.”

"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. [...] The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily," the family said. "It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realized she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others."