Volcanic activity in 4 key US states sparks concern, scientists monitor earthquakes at Mount Rainier; What's happening?

Volcanoes have been rumbling and even ejecting lava in Alaska, Washington state, Oregon, and Hawaii, prompting panic and several speculations. However, geologists have stated that there is no reason to be alarmed, despite the shocks and tremors. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows lava fountains shooting up high in the latest episode of an ongoing eruption of Kilauea volcano inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (United States Geological Survey via AP)(AP)

Volcanoes in the United States that have been active since spring woke up, brushed themselves off, and then went back to sleep.

Two volcanoes, one in Alaska and one in Hawaii, are experiencing active eruptions that are minimal and not very dangerous.

According to Natalia Ruppert, a seismologist with the U.S. Geological Survey's Earthquake Science Center in Seattle, “Volcanoes can be unpredictable, and there’s always the chance that something bad will happen,” USA Today reported.

She, however, added that these “seismic events along the Pacific Ring of Fire from Alaska to Washington to offshore Oregon are probably not directly related to each other.”

Ruppert further highlighted volcanoes come to life and sometimes earthquake activity triggers an eruption.

A look at previous volcanic activities in US

While volcanoes have always been a feature of the West Coast's landscape, it may appear that these mountains are particularly active right now due to cracks in the crust that extend to the mantle below.

They are being closely monitored by volcanologists and seismologists, Ruppert said. “This is why the federal government funds earthquake and volcano monitoring efforts through the Department of the Interior and USGS.”

Early July saw the greatest earthquake cluster ever recorded at Mount Rainier in Washington, with over 300 tremors striking the volcano.

A watch alert was in effect till July 10 due to lava eruptions at the summit crater of Alaska's Great Sitkin volcano in the Aleutian Islands. The USGS reported that there were sporadic minor earthquakes and low seismicity levels.

As of July 11, Mount Kilauea in Hawaii has not been displaying the lava fountains that were observed earlier in the month, but it is still erupting.

The USGS announced the termination of the most recent eruption on July 9.