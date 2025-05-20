Marie Laveau's house in New Orleans destroyed in fire? What we know

Unconfirmed social media reports indicate that a home associated with “voodoo queen” Marie Laveau in the French Quarter of New Orleans may have been damaged in a fire early Monday morning. ‘Voodoo queen' Marie Laveau’s homestead was reportedly damaged in a fire.(Representative Image)

TikTok influencer Laurie Boudreaux shared a video on Facebook claiming that her sister's home in the French Quarter, once believed to be the homestead of Marie Laveau, caught fire overnight.

“My sister’s house in the New Orleans French Quarter burned down in the early hours this morning. Lives spared, but this is devastating to the home and Missy’s l Jody’s belongings. Her house is also a historical landmark as “The voodoo queen, Marie Laveau” homestead. Prayers for quick renovation,” she wrote on Facebook.

The video quickly went viral, sparking reactions and speculation across social media.

“I had no idea your sister had Marie Laveau’s house. I am so sorry, that is heartbreaking,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Prayers for everyone! Do they know the cause of the fire? I know it's still early. So sorry about this, and relieved they are ok!”

A third person commented, “Oh my gosh!! How devastating! I will say prayers for your sister and your entire family.”

As news of the fire spread to other platforms, a Louisiana resident suggested the blaze may have been caused by an electrical issue.

“A small electrical fire at the house on the site where Mlle Marie Laveau’s house once stood had caused some damage but no injuries. As the neighbor said, 'one thing for sure: it wasn’t Marie Laveau who did it,'” the person claimed.

Also Read: Is Annabelle responsible for Louisiana plantation house fire, New Orleans prison break? Evil doll's tour sparks panic

The incident comes just days after another fire destroyed the historic Nottoway Plantation in Louisiana. Built in 1859, the 53,000-square-foot mansion was “the South's largest remaining antebellum home”, according to its official website.