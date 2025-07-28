Walmart stabbing suspect was in psychiatric care? Cops were searching for him even before attack

Traverse Country, Michigan, saw tragedy unfold as a stabbing attack took place at the Walmart there on Saturday afternoon. Eleven people were injured and Bradford James Gille – the suspect – was detained, with a little help from a gun-toting citizen who served in the US military. Bradford James Gille has prior assault allegations and controlled substance violations. (X/@jlippincott_)

Authorities released some details about Gille, including the fact that he's a resident of Michigan. Gille also has prior assault allegations and controlled substance violations, as per WDIV Local 4.

Now, new details about Gille have emerged.

Was Bradford James Gille in psychiatric care?

A social media user on X shared details about Gille and asked if he was living in an inpatient center for forensic psychiatry and why was he released.

The user referenced Gille's purported address, which is shown to be 8303 Platt Road, and cross-checked it with what buildings are there, to show that the Centre for Forensic Psychiatry is located there.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

However, The Detroit News accessed court records that described him as a persistent menace with a long history of criminal behavior and mental health problems.

Gille was reportedly diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia 26 years back. As per the Mayo Clinic, this can cause hallucinations, delusions and even result in violent behavior.

His history of serious mental health issues and rape sheet spans two decades almost, and includes arrests for violent crimes.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea, during a press conference after the stabbing, said “I cannot confirm the specifics of his condition, but it's clear to me, given the nature of the attack itself, that someone would be suffering from severe mental health issues to be able to commit this crime.”

Gille's mother told the Petoskey News-Review in 2007 that her son was fine when he took his medicine, adding “The problem is, his illness tells him that he is fine and doesn't need to take his medication. He's also been through the (mental health) evaluations so many times that he knows how to answer their questions.”

As per her, Gille's issues were controlled the best when he was in jail or on probation.

Cops were looking for Bradford James Gille before stabbing

Cops were already looking for Gille even before the stabbing. Officials from Petoskey got a court order from the Emmet County Probate Court, to find and detain Gille.

County Sheriff Matt Leirstein said “We spent all night looking for him. It’s a tragedy, and my heart breaks for all the people involved.”

He added “We were looking for him through the course of our patrols. Unfortunately, he is homeless. We know he grew up in Emmet County but didn’t know where he was living. It sounds like maybe he was a couch surfer.”

“I wish more information could have been made available to us. If we had more evidence of where he might be, we would have gone and executed that order,” he noted, concluding, “It’s a shame it got to that point.”