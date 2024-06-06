‘War criminal’ Kamala Harris heckled over Gaza atrocities during Jimmy Kimmel show: ‘How many babies have you killed?’

Vice President Kamala Harris recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to share her position on Israel's war against Hamas ahead of the upcoming presidential elections. However, she was met with protest during the show, with some in the audience holding her responsible for the atrocities on Gaza. Pro-Palestine protestors called Kamala Harris a “war criminal” and demanded a ceasefire while raising slogans of “Free, free, free Palestine!”(Getty Images via AFP)

The demonstration comes as Israel's war on Hamas approaches its ninth month, with approximately 40,000 Palestinians killed, as per the Gaza government.

The protestors questioned the Biden administration's continuous military and financial support for Israel. They pointed out that Harris has spoken about the need of protecting women's rights despite having signed off on bombings that have reportedly killed and wounded over 20,000 women and children in Gaza.

When Harris appeared on the stage, one of the pro-Palestine protestor said: “Stop the genocide! 15,000 children died because of you! Stop the genocide! You are a murderer!”

As the VP can be heard telling Kimmel that “it is good to be back", another demonstrator yelled, “1.9 million people died! How many babies have you killed? How many babies have you killed?”

Meanwhile, Kimmel requested the audience to let the interview continue by clearly mentioning that “you're interrupting my flow”.

They chastised Harris as a “war criminal” and demanded a ceasefire while raising slogans of “Free, free, free Palestine!”

Pro-Palestine protestors forced to leave the show

Following the incident, security officers approached a few protestors in the audience and asked them to leave. However, demonstrators triggered a chain of interruptions that resulted in their arrest and physical attack of some of the protestors by security personnel. They were told they were being arrested, and were even asked to surrender their IDs. When protestors claimed their First Amendment rights, they were physically restrained with excessive force, and security shut the building's gates, imprisoning the demonstrators.

“You're under arrest at the moment, so please let me have your ID for interfering with a live television broadcast. You don't need to see the law, you need to show me the ID. You're under arrest, that's all you need to know. So let me have your ID,” one officer said.

As security personnel used force to deal with the protestors, the miffed demonstrators shouted, “How dare you!” while another reacted, “Bro, this is psycho.”

“Class traitors, class traitors!” they continued.

Netizens give mixed reaction to chaos

Reacting to the viral video on X, one netizen wrote: "Dems are confused when they go to their safe spaces only to be heckled. Glorious!!!"

"The positions of the Democrat Party are in direct opposition to each other AND the Dems have the worst candidate in history," another reacted.

"This is great. I think this is the most I ever laughed at a Jimmy Kimmel show," a third user quipped, while the fourth said, "Kamala Harris is a complete clown".

Protestors across the US have been demanding an immediate action against Israel, such as a ban on weapons and a cessation of aid to Israel. They have also called for a permanent ceasefire that would stop the ongoing war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.