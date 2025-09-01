Warren Buffett, 95, defies longevity trends with cokes, burgers and carefree lifestyle: ‘I eat like a…’

Warren Buffett still runs Berkshire Hathaway without a drop of green juice in sight. He takes no supplements, cryotherapy or cold plunges, but just burgers, fries, and a whole lot of Coca-Cola. Entrepreneur Craig Brockie stirred up X after breaking down Buffett’s bare-bones wellness routine-or lack thereof. “Warren Buffett spends $0 on longevity hacks,” he wrote. Warren Buffett avoids health fads, focusing on sleep, walks, and the bridge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(REUTERS)

Buffett’s daily routine reads more like a 3rd grader’s birthday party menu than a Silicon Valley tycoon's meal plan, as it includes five cans of Coke, regular stops at McDonald’s, and the occasional Dairy Queen treat. Buffett himself admitted that he eats like a 6-year-old kid in an interview with Fortune back in 2015. He said, “I eat like a 6-year-old. If I eat 2,700 calories a day, a quarter of that is Coca-Cola. I do it every day.”

Buffett's reason to ‘eat like a 6-year-old’

In the same Fortune interview, Warren said, “I checked the actuarial tables, and the lowest death rate is among 6-year-olds. So I decided to eat like a 6-year-old.” Buffett’s breakfast is not just about taste; it is actually market-driven.

If the stock market is up? He celebrates with a $3.17 bacon, egg & cheese biscuit. If the market is flat, he prefers a $2.95 sausage, egg & cheese McMuffin. And if it is down? He goes low-budget with $2.61 for two sausage patties, he revealed in the 2017 HBO documentary Becoming Warren Buffett, as reported by Nasdaq.

Buffett's secret to long life

Back in 2017, Buffett told CNBC that the secret to his longevity was eating whatever he wanted to and, of course, his favourite, Coca-Cola. He said, “I think happiness makes an enormous amount of difference…in terms of longevity. I’m happier when I’m eating hot fudge sundaes or drinking Coke.”

FAQs:

What does Warren Buffett eat every day?

He regularly eats McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, and drinks about five Cokes a day.

Does Warren Buffett follow any anti-aging routine?

No, he avoids longevity trends and sticks to what he enjoys.

How much sleep does Warren Buffett get?

He gets a full 8 hours of sleep every night.

Does Warren Buffett exercise?

He takes 30-minute walks, plays bridge, and occasionally golfs.

What time does Warren Buffett wake up?

He wakes up around 6:45 AM every day.