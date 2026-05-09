Was Joni Lamb's granddaughter molested by a family member? All on son Jonathon Lamb's shocking allegations

The news of Joni’s demise comes two years following a public disagreement between her and Jonathan.

Following her demise, Jonathan posted a picture with his parents from his childhood, writing, “Thank you for your prayers. God will carry us through.”

Joni was the mother of three children — Jonathan , Rachel, and Rebecca — whom she had with Marcus. Additionally, she was blessed with several grandchildren.

Joni was united in marriage with Marcus Lamb for 39 years until his passing in 2021. Marcus died due to complications from COVID-19.

“She was deeply loved, and the space she leaves behind is impossible to put into words,” he stated.

Joni Lamb , who was the Daystar Television Network founder, died on May 7, confirmed her second husband Doug Weiss on Instagram. Lamb and Weiss tied knot in 2023. She died at the age of 65 after battling several health issues, reported The Dallas Morning News.

When Jonathan Lamb and his wife Suzy Lamb accused Lamb family of abusing their daughter In 2024, Jonathan Lamb and his spouse Suzy Lamb accused a member of the Lamb family of sexual abuse against their young daughter, asserting that Joni had assisted in concealing the abuse, as per The Roys Report.

During this period, Jonathan disclosed that he had been dismissed from his role as Vice President of Daystar and had been appointed as a manager due to his refusal to sign a non-disclosure agreement, according to The Roys Report.

However, Joni contested this assertion, claiming instead that Jonathan was terminated from Daystar following a 15-month evaluation of his performance, as reported by Kera News.

At that time, Joni published a video in which she stated that Jonathan was let go for “his refusal to take any steps to satisfy a detailed performance improvement plan put in place,” as per the outlet.

Inside family feud Jonathan's siblings and brothers-in-law are also employed at Daystar.

Jonathan claims he was always meant to be his father's successor, but the plan got altered after he and Suzy made the allegations reported by Roys. Merely days following a family conflict regarding these accusations, Jonathan stated that his father dispatched an email to the family revealing a revised succession plan, stating that his wife, Joni, would assume control of Daystar in the event of his death.

Jonathan conveyed to Roys that he perceived that decision as a "punishment" for the abuse allegations he raised concerning his daughter.

Marcus passed away just three months after that email was sent, and Joni subsequently took charge.

Here's what police probe revealed In 2025, the police department that was looking into claims of sexual abuse being concealed by the founding family of Daystar Television Network, Joni and Marcus Lamb, declared that it was concluding the investigation without filing any charges.

As stated by the Colleyville Police Department in North Texas, the allegations were meticulously examined over the past eighteen months and no charges will be brought against anyone involved in this case.

The case is closed with no charges filed. In Texas, there is no statute of limitations for sexual assault of a child. If any new evidence emerges in this case, it will be thoroughly investigated,” stated Dara Nelson, Colleyville Police Department’s public information officer, in a statement.