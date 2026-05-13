Was Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang invited to Trump-Jinping China meet? POTUS speaks out amid reports, ‘Unless I ask him to…’

President Donald Trump has accused CNBC of “incorrectly” reporting that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was not invited to China along with him. Trump departed for Beijing on Tuesday afternoon, May 12, to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping, saying he would have a “long talk” about Iran with the Chinese leader, adding that trade would also be in focus. Was Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang invited to Trump-Jinping China meet? POTUS speaks out amid reports (AP/PTI) (AP05_13_2026_000010A) (AP)

“CNBC incorrectly reported that the Great Jensen Huang, of Nvidia, was not invited to the incredible gathering of the World’s Greatest Businessmen/women proudly going to China. In actuality, Jensen is currently on Air Force One and, unless I ask him to leave, which is highly unlikely, CNBC’s reporting is incorrect or, as they say in politics, FAKE NEWS!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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“It is an Honor to have Jensen, Elon, Tim Apple, Larry Fink, Stephen Schwarzmann, Kelly Ortberg (Boeing), Brian Sikes (Cargill), Jane Fraser (Citi), Larry Culp (GE Aerospace), David Solomon (Goldman Sachs), Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron), Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm), and many others journeying to the Great Country of China where I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to “open up” China so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People’s Republic to an even higher level! In fact, I promise, that when we are together, which will be in a matter of hours, I will make that my very first request. I have never seen or heard of any idea that would be more beneficial to our incredible Countries!” he added.

The Trump-Jinping China meet Trump’s two-day trip to China is the first since he visited in 2017. The short trip will include high-stakes talks with Jinping amid a packed itinerary that includes a state banquet and a tea reception.

Trump hailed his ties with Jinping ahead of the trip.

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Speaking to reporters before boarding Marine One as he left the White House for his China trip, Trump reportedly said, “My relationship with President Xi is a fantastic one. We've always gotten along and we're doing very well with China and working with China's been very good.”

“I think more than anything else since we have massive relationships with China, we're the two superpowers,” Trump added. “We have a lot of things to discuss.”