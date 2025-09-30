Was Thomas Jacob Sanford a Democrat or Republican? Here's what we know about his political views

Thomas Jacob Sanford, a 40-year-old US Marine veteran, has been identified as the suspect in Sunday's mass shooting at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Authorities say Sanford fatally shot at least five people and wounded eight others before being killed by police in the church’s parking lot. Thomas Jacob Sanford rammed his vehicle into the church and began firing.(X/@SovMichael)

Political affiliation: Democrat or Republican?

While public records indicate that Sanford was not registered with any political party in Michigan, speculation surrounding his political views has circulated widely online.

A Trump-Vance 2024 campaign sign was reportedly seen outside his residence on East Atherton Road in Burton, Michigan, prompting claims of Trump support. Additionally, a 2019 Facebook photo, posted by a family member, shows Sanford wearing a "Trump 2020: Make Liberals Cry Again" T-shirt, a slogan commonly associated with pro-Trump.

Despite these, unverified social media posts have also falsely claimed Sanford was a registered Democrat or donor to Democrat campaign. At this time, no evidence supports those claims.

Press conference

At a Monday press conference, Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Bill Renye confirmed that five people were killed and eight others injured during the shooting. Two of the injured victims remain in critical condition.

"We still are in the process of clearing out that church, but at this time, everyone is accounted for," Reyne told reporters.

Reuben Coleman, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit field office, said that more than 100 victims and witnesses had already been interviewed within 24 hours of the attack. Authorities are currently treating the incident as an "act of targeted violence," though Sanford's exact motive remains under investigation.

Governor Whitmer responds

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the press conference and expressed grief over the tragedy.

“I'm here as the governor, but I'm also here as a fellow Michigander whose heart is breaking by another mass shooting in a place that is supposed to be defined by togetherness, in a close-knit community here in Grand Blanc,” Whitmer said.