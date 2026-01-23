DC shooting: Four people shot at 16th Street Northwest; photos show heavy police presence

Multiple people were shot in Washington DC on Thursday. The incident took place in northwest DC after police responded to reports of a shooting at Military Road, NW, and 16th Street, NW at 5:40 p.m. Cops have shut down the 5900 block of 16th Street, NW, from Missouri Avenue to Oglethorpe Street, NW in both directions. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) DC Police Department issued an update on X. “Shooting investigation at 16th Street and Military Road, NW. 16th Street, NW is closed in both directions. Updates to come,” they said. “There are four shooting victims in this incident. PIO on scene. Media staging at the northern Missouri Ave/16th Street intersection,” the update added. Authorities further noted, “7:00 pm media briefing to occur at Missouri/16th Street overpass over Military Road.”

The conditions of those who've been shot remain unknown and they've been shifted to a hospital. More details about DC shooting Cops have shut down the 5900 block of 16th Street, NW, from Missouri Avenue to Oglethorpe Street, NW in both directions as investigations are ongoing. Drivers have been asked to take alternate routes and follow police directions. Also Read | Woodrow Wilson High School shooting: What happened at S Glasgow Dr; first details in A motive for the shooting is not known yet. Police have not released any details of the suspect. Photos show heavy police presence Visuals emerged from the scene showing heavy police presence in the area. Cop cars could be seen on the street. “Multiple people shot in NW Washington, DC. 16th Street & Military Road NW. 16th Street NW shut down in both directions,” Michael Pegram who works with NBC Washington wrote.

Allison Papson of Fox5 also shared photos, writing “4 people shot on Missouri Ave NW & 16th St NW at 5:40pm.”