Watch how Letcher County Sheriff shot Kentucky judge point blank

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Oct 03, 2024 06:10 PM IST

A chilling video of Judge Kevin Mullins' shooting was played during a court hearing for Shawn Stines, who is charged with the murder.

Terrifying and ghastly footage of the fatal shooting of Kentucky District Judge Kevin Mullins was shown during a court hearing for former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn ‘Mickey’ Stines, who is accused of killing the judge on September 19.

Former Letcher County Ky. Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines, accused of killing District Judge Kevin Mullins, listens to testimony during a hearing at the Morgan County Courthouse in West Liberty, Ky., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(AP)
Former Letcher County Ky. Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines, accused of killing District Judge Kevin Mullins, listens to testimony during a hearing at the Morgan County Courthouse in West Liberty, Ky., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(AP)

According to police, Stines entered Mullins' chambers that day and opened fire, killing the 54-year-old judge. Mullins, who had served on the bench for 15 years, died from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

Stines surrendered to authorities without resistance shortly after the incident, and he has since stepped down from his position as sheriff. He pleaded not guilty to murder and is currently being held in a different Kentucky county.

Kentucky judge killed by sheriff in chambers while taking cover

During the court hearing, the chilling video of the shooting, which had no audio, was played for those present. The footage showed a man identified as Stines walking into the judge’s chambers, pulling out a gun, and firing at Mullins as he sat at his desk. After Mullins collapsed, the gunman walked around the desk and fired again. The courtroom was visibly shaken, with some attendees sobbing as the video played, while Stines looked down, avoiding eye contact.

Detective Clayton Stamper, the lead investigator on the case, testified that Stines' motive remains unclear.

Earlier that day, Stines and Mullins had met for lunch with several others at a local restaurant. Stamper noted that Mullins had made a comment to Stines about needing a private meeting in his chambers.

After lunch, the two men returned to the courthouse, where the shooting occurred. Stamper testified that just before the gunfire, “Sheriff Stines uses his telephone to make some phone calls. He then borrows Judge Mullins’ cellphone and appears to make a call on that.”

Stines reportedly attempted to contact his daughter, and police later confirmed that her number appeared in the call log on the judge’s phone.

“It occurred after a phone call was made,” Stamper said, though he admitted, “I don’t know what was said.”

Investigators collected both Stines' and Mullins' phones and are currently analyzing them by forensic specialists. Stines was reportedly calm when taken into custody.

Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
© 2024 HindustanTimes
