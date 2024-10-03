Tel Aviv shooting: Mom turns human shield, dies protecting 9-month-old son. Her pic is viral

A terror attack outside Tel Aviv on Tuesday claimed seven lives. One of the victims of the shooting and knife attack was a new mother who gave her life protecting her toddler son. Israel has now shared a picture of the brave mother on X, leaving people heartbroken. A mom gave up her life protecting her toddler during the Tel Aviv shooting. (X/@Israel)

“One of the victims from yesterday’s terrorist attack in Tel Aviv, Inbar Segev-Vigder, murdered while shielding her 9 month old son Ari. She saved his life. There are no words. Only heartbreak. May the memory of the victims be a blessing,” reads a post shared on the official X handle of the State of Israel.

The now-viral photo shows 33-year-old Inbar Segev-Vigder looking at the camera while carrying her son. She is reportedly survived by her husband and son.

Here's the viral post:

Tel Aviv shooting:

A gunman opened fire in public in the Jaffa area, claiming the lives of seven people. The incident happened shortly before Iran’s missile attack on Israel.

Reportedly, the shooting started in a train carriage and later continued at the platform. The police who arrived at the scene stated that the gunman and another knife-wielding attacker were neutralised by the members of the public. Later, the cops were seen taking cover with Iranian missiles flying over the city.

Eye-witnesses statements:

"People were on the ground and they told me to bend down,” a witness told Reuters, cited the BBC. The person added, "I saw the terrorist facing me. He wanted to do something and the security forces arrived to the scene and they ran towards him."

Another person first thought they were hearing fireworks but soon realised it was something “much worse”.

Hamas claimed responsibility

"The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades takes responsibility for the heroic Jaffa operation carried out by the fighters from the (occupied West Bank) city of Hebron," Hamas said in a statement, referring to the Tel Aviv attack, reported AFP.