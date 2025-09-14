West County Mall: Reports of shooting, possible active shooter spark police response in Des Peres near St. Louis

A massive police response has been reported at West County Mall in Des Peres, near St. Louis, Missouri, following unconfirmed reports of a shooting and possible active shooter. Witnesses on social media claim the mall is currently on lockdown. Massive police response at West County Mall, MO.(UnSplash)

One person wrote on Facebook, “Active shooter at west county mall. My daughter is there. Please pray.”

Another reported, “Do not go to West County Mall. We just got evacuated, after hiding in clothing racks in American Eagle. There was someone with a gun in the food court. The food court we just walked thru 3 min prior to hearing screaming and everyone running to the back to the store. We were evacuated thru the backroom to whichever parking lot was closest. There's a million police officers present. This is the first time I've ever been in this situation, God let it be the last.”

A third person added, “Active shooting at west county mall. One of my friends is trapped in a store there. If you are planning to go please stay home, if you know someone who is there please check in on them.”

Another witness wrote, “Bro I’m in west county mall I don’t know what is going on I’m so scared Broo everybody started running lord plz I got my baby outside lord help me I’m so scared Broo.”

Another person reported, “Active situation at West County Mall — please stay clear. My niece and I just had to run through the exit of a store. I fell on someone, but we are OK! We climbed through an opening in the garage and ran.”

Authorities have not yet confirmed these reports.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information