West Melbourne, Florida fire: Massive blaze engulfs apartment near Palm Bay, Brevard County

A massive two-alarm fire has broken out at an apartment complex in West Melbourne, Florida. The blaze is located near Palm Bay in Brevard County, and multiple fire agencies have responded to the scene.

Witness reports Several residents took to social media to share firsthand accounts of the smoke and conditions in the area.

One person reported, "95 between Melbourne and viera all smokey. Visibility is decent."

Another added, "I work at Gordon food services and it’s so smoky on 192 . Prayers."

A third resident wrote, "Fountainhead neighborhood in Melbourne has ALOT of smoke in it.... near Dustins BBQ."

Another person asked, “Okay I'm here at work on Palm Bay road and I smell smoke really bad something is on fire badddd.... Does anyone know whats goin on?”

Another resident wrote, "Yeah I left to run to hair cuttery/publix at heritage square and I come out and it’s super smokey. Pace is really bad."

Another possible source of smoke? Some residents reported a controlled prescribed burn on Merritt Island covering up to 1,300 acres, which may be contributing to smoke in parts of Brevard County.

One resident reported on Facebook, "For those concerned about the burning i called to confirm, its a controlled burn just the wind is carrying the smoke everywhere. This is what the non emergency line confirmed but it seems there are multiple fires. One at the apartment building near Henry Ave, a house fire in cocoa, an industrial building closer to the coast and then the control fire at the wild refuge. It makes sense with the amount of smoke and the wind why palm bay is severely covered."

Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the same.

More information is expected as officials continue to assess the situation.