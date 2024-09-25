CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia state lawmaker who was arrested last month is facing new charges after police say they suspect he was driving under the influence, news outlets reported. West Virginia state senator arrested on suspicion of DUI, 2nd arrest in months

Police pulled Republican Sen. Mike Maroney, 56, over on Monday for several alleged traffic offenses, the Wheeling News-Register reported. Following a roadside investigation, Maroney was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, McMechen Police Chief Robert Shilling told the newspaper.

Maroney was cooperative with police and taken to jail, pending arraignment, Shilling said.

He is charged with three misdemeanors: control of a vehicle under the influence, no registration and expired registration. Maroney, who has served in the state senate since 2016, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

Maroney has only a few months left to serve in his second four-year term as a state senator. He ran for reelection but was defeated in the May primary by challenger Chris Rose, a utility company electrician and former coal miner.

Maroney’s loss came after he publicly opposed a bill pushed by the Republican caucus that would have loosened vaccination requirements for some nontraditional public school students. He also spoke against a total ban on medical interventions such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender adolescents.

In August, Maroney was stripped of his position as chair of the state Senate Health and Human Resources Committee after being charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. Maroney was arrested on the two misdemeanor charges after an Aug. 4 episode at Gumby’s Cigarette & Beer World in Glen Dale.

Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro said in August that employees monitoring surveillance video said they saw Maroney “committing an act of sexual gratification” around 1 p.m. in the video lottery room and called police. Maroney was the only person in the room at the time, according to Canestraro.

Maroney didn't respond to a request for comment after his August arrest.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.