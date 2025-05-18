Menu Explore
What caused the Palm Springs explosion? Loud boom heard near Desert Regional Medical Center

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 18, 2025 12:33 AM IST

A car explosion was reported near Desert Regional Hospital in Palm Springs, startling nearby residents who said it felt like an earthquake.

An explosion was reported near Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, startling nearby residents who said it felt like an earthquake. According to NBC Palm Springs, the blast was caused by a car explosion. Emergency personnel responded swiftly, and authorities remain on the scene.

A car explosion was reported near Desert Regional Hospital in Palm Springs, California. (UnSplash)
Videos shared on social media from the scene show smoke billowing into the air and windows shattered across several nearby buildings. A graphic image, allegedly showing human remains, is also circulating online. Hindustan Times has chosen not to publish the photo due to its highly disturbing content.

 

Several residents and witnesses took to social media to report the incident. 

One person wrote on X, “We’re in Palm Springs for the weekend and are driving to get brunch - emergency responders have FLOODED the area, we had to reroute to another street. I’m not sure what happened but buildings/windows are shattered, debris is scattered. It looks like an explosion?!”

Another added, “Explosion near a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California. Buildings within a half mile radius have their windows shattered, including the regional hospital.”

A third person reported, “Massive Explosion near IVF Fertility center medical facility, shakes nearby Palm Springs homes.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

