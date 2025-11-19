What did Pharrell Williams say about politics? 'Privileged' musician blasted for 'out-of-touch' comments

Pharrell Williams' comments on politics have recently been making rounds on social media platforms after telling a crowd in Miami-Dade County that he “despises” politics, calling it a “magic trick” and claiming it's “not real.” Pharrell Williams expressed his disdain for celebrities talking about politics.(@pharrell/X)

He further insisted he doesn't “believe in either side” because picking one, in his view, “inadvertently supports division.”

The event where he made the above comments was at the 5th annual Black Ambition Demo Day. In the same event, he questioned whether people support businesses based on merit or simply because of the individuals' skin color.

“Do you want someone to support your startup because you’re black or because you’re the best?” he asked.

Pharrell is being called “privileged” and out of touch

After the clip of his interview went viral on social media, Pharrell has come under fire. Fans say his comments reveal a privileged stance in recent times. They also say that this is ignorant of Pharrell to not acknowledge how politics deeply affect marginalized communities.

A user and fan on Threads said, “Respect him musically and culturally, but Pharrell Williams could have sat down…and shut up instead of declaring he is not picking a side because it is divisive.”

Pharrell's comments on celebrity endorsements of political views

This has not been the first time Pharrell has made such controversial comments regarding politics.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter a year ago, Williams stated that he doesn't "really do politics" and that he gets "annoyed sometimes" when celebrities advise people on who to vote.

"There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them," said Williams. "I'm one of them people [who says], 'What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you.'"

When asked about his stance on his music being used for a political campaign in the same interview, he said he prefers action over political posturing, “I don’t do politics … I’m really about the action.”