What do we know about the armed ‘adult male’ who got shot just outside the White House?

US Secret Service shot an unidentified adult male and critically injured him in Washington DC near the White House Sunday after an “armed confrontation.” Police tape remains at the scene of an overnight shooting on a street bordering the White House complex, after Secret Service say they shot a man brandishing a firearm in Washington, D.C., U.S. March 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kia Johnson(REUTERS)

On Sunday morning, authorities reported that the man, who had driven to Washington, D.C., allegedly aimed to provoke a confrontation with law enforcement.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm, and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi stated in an official statement posted on X.

Guglielmi shared that the shooting took place just after midnight near 17th and G streets NW, close to Pennsylvania Avenue and the Executive Office Building.

Secret Service officers later identified a vehicle matching the suspect’s description parked near 17th and F streets. Shortly thereafter, they located the man at 17th and G streets.

Who is the armed Indiana man?

Authorities have yet to release the identity or age of the wounded individual. However, it was confirmed that he underwent surgery at a hospital and remains in critical condition.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies received a warning from D.C. police about a potentially armed “suicidal individual” travelling from Indiana to the nation's capital with the intent of instigating a violent encounter with police officers.

Multiple Secret Service agents discharged their weapons in response to the perceived threat. Fortunately, no injuries to Secret Service personnel were reported.

The D.C. police department will be leading the investigation into the shooting, as they handle all fatal incidents occurring within city limits. Authorities have reassured the public that there was no credible threat posed to the White House or the president at any time during the incident.