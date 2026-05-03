What happened at Trump's Doral National Golf Club? Secret Service arrests man for ‘setting off…’
The Secret Service apprehended an unidentified man at Trump Doral National Golf Club for causing a disturbance and resisting commands.
A man was taken into custody by the Secret Service at President Donald Trump’s golf course in Florida on Saturday afternoon – merely one week following the gunfire incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
The suspect, whose identity remains unknown, was apprehended at a security checkpoint at Trump Doral National Golf Club at approximately 4:15 p.m. after reportedly creating a tumultuous situation, disregarding commands, and becoming physical with a Secret Service agent, as per the Secret Service and the Doral Police Department.
Trump was not present at the location when the event transpired.
Footage circulated on social media by conservative commentator Nick Sortor depicted the man shifting in place while being handcuffed after allegedly “setting off magnetometers” at an entry screening point, NY POST reported.
The security checkpoint was staffed by federal agents and law enforcement personnel.
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Where is the arrested man?{{/usCountry}}
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Speaking to The Post, Michael Townsend, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Secret Service Miami, said: “At no point did this situation impact the established security posture for any upcoming visits to Trump Doral National Golf Club by Secret Service protectees."
The agitator has been charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence.
Currently, he is being detained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, according to police reports.
This incident follows the actions of the alleged shooter, Cole Allen, who reportedly breached a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton while armed with a shotgun, knives, and various other weapons, in an effort to assassinate Trump and members of his cabinet during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner held last weekend.
The California teacher faces charges of attempting to assassinate the president, illegally transporting weapons across state lines with the intent to commit a felony, and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.
If found guilty, the 31-year-old would-be assassin could face a sentence of up to life in prison.