What happened at Trump's Doral National Golf Club? Secret Service arrests man for ‘setting off…’

A man was taken into custody by the Secret Service at President Donald Trump’s golf course in Florida on Saturday afternoon – merely one week following the gunfire incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

At Trump’s golf course in Florida, a man was taken into custody by the Secret Service after disregarding commands and becoming physical with an agent.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The suspect, whose identity remains unknown, was apprehended at a security checkpoint at Trump Doral National Golf Club at approximately 4:15 p.m. after reportedly creating a tumultuous situation, disregarding commands, and becoming physical with a Secret Service agent, as per the Secret Service and the Doral Police Department.

Trump was not present at the location when the event transpired.

Footage circulated on social media by conservative commentator Nick Sortor depicted the man shifting in place while being handcuffed after allegedly “setting off magnetometers” at an entry screening point, NY POST reported.

The security checkpoint was staffed by federal agents and law enforcement personnel.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Where is the arrested man? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where is the arrested man? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to The Post, Michael Townsend, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Secret Service Miami, said: “At no point did this situation impact the established security posture for any upcoming visits to Trump Doral National Golf Club by Secret Service protectees."

The agitator has been charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence.

Currently, he is being detained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, according to police reports.

This incident follows the actions of the alleged shooter, Cole Allen, who reportedly breached a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton while armed with a shotgun, knives, and various other weapons, in an effort to assassinate Trump and members of his cabinet during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner held last weekend.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The California teacher faces charges of attempting to assassinate the president, illegally transporting weapons across state lines with the intent to commit a felony, and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

If found guilty, the 31-year-old would-be assassin could face a sentence of up to life in prison.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON