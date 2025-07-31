What happened at Walter Reed campus? Person with fake gun sparks lockdown

A security scare at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda on Thursday morning led to a lockdown and active shooter alert after someone was spotted with what turned out to be a fake gun. Police responded to the 8900 block of Rockville Pike around 10:25 a.m., quickly moving to secure the area and investigate the threat, as reported by NBCWashington. An active shooter alert at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was triggered by a man with a fake gun.(https://walterreed.tricare.mil/)

Walter Reed campus placed under short lockdown

According to the Washington Times, Naval Support Bethesda officials revealed that the Walter Reed medical care facility was forced to go under lockdown after a suspicious man appeared near Building 10. The seemingly armed man also caused the closure of the facility's gates to nonemergency traffic. Montgomery County shared that the scene was secured by 11 am.

The suspect was arrested and is in the custody of the police; no information has been revealed on his identity. Montgomery County police assured “there is no threat to the community.”

The Walter Reed hospital outside Washington is known for treating wounded military personnel and US presidents, along with conducting their annual checkups.