What happened to 2 CIA officers in Mexico? Here's how did they die in Chihuahua

Two officials from the US embassy were killed in a car accident in northern Mexico while returning from a counternarcotic operation. They were employed by the Central Intelligence Agency, which has taken on a notably expanded role in combating narcotics trafficking throughout the Western Hemisphere, Washington Post reported, citing two persons knowledgeable about the situation. Two CIA officers killed: Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum announced an investigation into the incident, as it occurred during a counternarcotic operation involving the CIA. (AFP)

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Mexican President issues statement The tragic car accident that occurred on Sunday in the state of Chihuahua also resulted in the deaths of two Mexican officials. This incident led Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to announce that she would investigate whether the operation violated the national security laws of the country.

Sheinbaum stated that her office is in communication with the US Embassy and conveyed her condolences for the lives that were lost in the incident.

"We deeply regret this accident in which lives were lost, and they have the full solidarity and support of the Government of Mexico," she remarked in a news conference.

She, however, told media , "It was not an operation that the security cabinet was aware of. We were not informed; it was a decision by the Chihuahua government."

The four died while returning from a meeting with Mexican officials following the operation aimed at dismantling a covert drug laboratory situated in a secluded region. César Jáuregui Moreno, the attorney general of Chihuahua, informed Mexico’s El Universal newspaper that the Americans did not take part in the Mexican raid on the laboratory, which he described as “perhaps one of the largest ever located.”

Mexican authorities reported that the vehicle veered off the road, plunged into a ravine, and subsequently exploded.

Donald Trump's actions against drug cartels This incident occurs amidst escalating pressure from President Donald Trump on Mexico to intensify its efforts against the cartels, coinciding with the CIA's expansion of its counternarcotics initiatives both in Mexico and throughout Latin America. Although Trump has at times threatened to take unilateral U.S. action against the cartels in Mexico, the CIA and other federal agencies have so far emphasized collaboration with Mexican officials.

Who were the two US embassy officials? The names of the two US Embassy officials who lost their lives in the crash have not been disclosed. US Ambassador Ronald Johnson expressed his condolences to the victims in a post on X.

“We honor their dedication and tireless efforts to confront one of the greatest challenges of our time,” Johnson stated.

"This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the risks faced by those Mexican and U.S. officials who are dedicated to protecting our communities," he said, adding it “strengthens our resolve to continue their mission.”