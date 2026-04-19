What happened to Jordan Peterson? Daughter shares 'devastating' health update

Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson is dealing with a serious health condition involving a neurological injury and symptoms of Akathisia, his daughter, Mikhaila Peterson, revealed in a recent social media update. Jordan Peterson's health deteriorates due to neurological injury, as revealed by daughter Mikhaila, who discusses akathisia symptoms and challenges (Jordan Peterson | Instagram )

In a detailed video post shared on X, Mikhaila said the family has found out that Peterson, 63, is suffering from a “psych med-induced neurological injury,” adding that his symptoms have persisted despite being off psychiatric medications for six years.

She further explained that Peterson’s condition worsened last summer following a flare-up likely triggered by mold (CIRS) exposure and stress, which was later compounded by pneumonia and associated sepsis.

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Health complications and prolonged struggle According to Mikhaila, the past year has been particularly difficult, with Peterson experiencing severe and ongoing symptoms of akathisia. Akathisia is a condition where the person affected is unable to stay still, characterised by inner restlessness.

Cleaveland Clinic describes akathisia as a known but often underdiagnosed side effect of some psychiatric drugs, particularly antipsychotics.

Mikhaila claimed that such neurological injuries are “far more common than people know” and are frequently misdiagnosed, adding that treatment options can be limited and challenging.

“Neurological injuries from psych meds are far more common than people know. I made this video to explain what they are and what akathisia is because they’re not talked about enough, they’re misdiagnosed, nearly impossible to treat, and hidden by the pharmaceutical industry,” she detailed.

She also said the experience has been “devastating” for the family and indicated that she does not plan to provide further updates for now. She wrote, “I don’t plan on making another update about my dad, it stresses my family out, and myself, and there’s nothing more to say about it until things get better.”

Mikhaila also discusses managing Peterson's symptoms in the video, as well as journalists' and the internet's meddling with the details of Peterson's care. She said, “Not only are we dealing with missing my dad, pregnancy for me, taking care of him and being really sad. But we also have to deal with morons on the internet.”

She ended her post by writing, “Prayers are appreciated still.”