What happened to Mark Consuelos' father Saul Consuelos? Kelly Ripa says 'children and I will miss him every day'

Mark Consuelos’ father Saul Consuelos passed away last month. The actor shared the news during Monday morning’s episode of Live with Kelly and Mark. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (AFP)

What happened to Saul Consuelos? Saul Consuelos passed away peacefully on March 23 following a long illness.

"Two weeks ago today, my father passed away after a long bout with an illness. He passed away peacefully. Such a fascinating man," Mark said at the start of the show.

His wife and co-host, Kelly Ripa, paid an emotional tribute, "You were blessed more because you knew him his whole life. I only got to know my father-in-law for 31 years. But they were the best 31 years of my life. I can honestly say I will miss him every day for the rest of my life, as I know you will, as our children will. He was the greatest person I've ever known. He really is so symbolic of everything you are."

Mark, 55, also reflected on his father’s journey to the United States and decades of service.

"He came here from Mexico in his early teens, he immigrated here from Mexico. He served his country for 30 years. Ended up at Special Operations Command in Tampa. This young kid from Mexico just got his education from the navy. Was always going to school. Was brilliant. Got his Masters while I was a kid," he said.

"He loved his country so much,” Mark added. “If you’re going to put a face to an immigrant, he would be the prime example of what this country promises people."

Mark Consuelos also shared that he was able to say goodbye to his father in person before his passing. Saul Consuelos died while Mark was rehearsing for his Broadway play Fallen Angels, which began previews on March 27. He described the production as a “welcome distraction” during a difficult time.

"I knew I had to keep on going,” he said. “I’ve had such a good time doing [the play]. And I know he’s there watching and he’s able to be part of that.”

Show returns after hiatus Live with Kelly and Mark returned Monday after a two-week hiatus that featured pre-recorded episodes.

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