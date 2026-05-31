What is a bolide? Dashcam videos show bright flash as meteor triggers explosion-like boom in Boston and Rhode Island

On Saturday, a loud explosion was heard by several Boston residents. Residents said they felt shaking and heard powerful blasts throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

According to posts shared online, people in areas including Brighton, Somerville, Medford, Melrose, Southborough, and other nearby communities reported hearing the sound nearly simultaneously. Some residents also claimed they felt vibrations inside their homes.

USGS has not reported an earthquake, but buildings were believed to be trembling. A local on X wrote, “Police are unsure what just happened. No confirmed visible fire or smoke yet.”

One Reddit user wrote that they heard a boom that “shook everything in my room.” The user wrote, “I’m near Brighton, and I just felt a rumble and heard a boom that shook everything in my room. It did not sound like thunder, and too deadened and far away to shake my room. Anyone know what happened?”

What is a bolide? A bolide is an exceptionally bright meteor that often explodes in the atmosphere with significant energy. These objects, which can be anything from solid rocks to frozen masses, heat up when they enter the atmosphere at high speeds. They are called fireballs if they flash brighter than Venus, and meteors if they release light throughout this process.

Therefore, according to astronomers, bolides are bright fireballs or meteors that explode in the atmosphere before it reaches the ground; superbolides are especially bright examples. Bolides can produce dramatic flashes, sonic booms, and even fragmentation events visible across large geographic areas.

Some bolides can inflict serious harm, while many break apart without causing any harm. One noteworthy incident was in Chelyabinsk, Russia, on February 15, 2013, when a bolide detonated with a force equivalent to 500 kilotons of TNT, injuring almost 1,000 people and destroying hundreds of buildings.

Booms were also heard in South Carolina and Rhode Island Rhode Island also reported hearing what sounded like an explosion and possibly a sonic boom. The sound was noticed on social media by a number of locals. Like Boston, there isn't any definite action, though.

A strong boom rocked homes and structures throughout the Midlands region on Thursday, shocking people in central South Carolina.