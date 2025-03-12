Aaron Goodwin's wife Victoria Goodwin was jailed for recruiting a hitman to kill the Ghost Adventures star, according to a report. Aaron Goodwin and Victoria Goodwin do not have any kids. However, the couple loves animals as they adopted a kitten named Dodger in 2024. They also have two pet rats and a dog.(X@GACrewFans)

She was arrested on March 6 on counts of solicitation to commit murder as well as conspiracy to commit murder in Nevada, according to TMZ.

Victoria Goodwin has dismissed any intention of wanting to have her husband killed, according to an arrest record the publication was able to receive.

“Am I bad a person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce,” Victoria allegedly texted a prisoner in Florida, according to the report.

According to correction officers the plot was allegedly planned in the October 2024 plot. They learned about it after confiscating the Florida inmate's illegal phone.

During that time, her husband was in California for the filming of Ghost Adventures. Police claimed that Victoria Goodwin texted the prisoner with information regarding his movements, TMZ reported.

One of the purported messages she sent to the prisoner included: “He's asleep right now in the hotel room ... I need to know what's going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?”

She, as per the officials, planned to pay the alleged hitman $11,515.

While she acknowledged that the couple was experiencing “marital problems,” police said that she claimed the alleged conversations with the inmate took place while “daydreaming or fantasizing about being without her husband.”

In 2022, the couple got married at the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland.

Aaron Goodwin’s net worth and kids: Here's all you need to know

Aaron Goodwin, the Portland, Oregon native, has become well-known outside of Ghost Adventures thanks to his appearances on programs like My Hometown and The Perfect Shot.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aaron Goodwin's fortune of the is valued at approximately $1.5 million.

He is primarily well-known for his roles on Ghost Adventures, a paranormal reality show. In addition, he has experience operating cameras for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. According to TV Overmind, he has also captured behind-the-scenes footage at a number of movie premieres.

Aaron Goodwin also makes money from his clothing brand, Big Steppin.

Victoria and Aaron Goodwin do not have any kids. However, the couple loves animals as they adopted a kitten named Dodger in 2024. They also have two pet rats and a dog.

According to records, “Victoria L. Goodwin” is presently being held at the Clark County jail, and $100,000 was set as bond.

Meanwhile, the paranormal investigator told TMZ that he felt he was in a "happy marriage" and that what has happened has taken him by surprise.