What is Rosie O’Donnell net worth? Comedian's impressive wealth revealed as she flees to Ireland after Trump's win

Rosie O'Donnell recently revealed that she and her daughter moved to Ireland from the US in January of this year. On March 11, the comedian and talk show presenter posted a TikTok video announcing the news. Rosie O'Donnell thanked Irish people in the TikTok video, expressing her gratitude to them.

This comes two days after Rosie posted two Instagram pictures implying that she was leaving the US.

While she has turned social media account to private, one of the pictures was a selfie inside a car with the remark, “I bought a little used car to tool around the countryside on the wrong side of the road. Hit the curb three times – thought I hit a cat!!!”

Rosie O'Donnell has a message for Irish people: Will she ever return to US?

The American Dad! star thanked Irish people in the TikTok video, expressing her gratitude to them. Rosie also revealed that one of the main reason behind her move is that her grandparents have been the residents of Ireland and she is expected to complete the citizenship process. She went on to say that she will consider coming back to the US when it will be safe for all citizens to have equal rights.

“You know, I’m happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”

Rosie reportedly voiced her displeasure with the developments that occurred in the US this year following Donald Trump's election triumph in 2024. She claimed that she is unable to observe what is “happening politically.”

Rosie O'Donnell net worth and career; Here's what we know

The View and Stand-Up Spotlight are just two of the several shows that Rosie O'Donnell has presented over her career. Her fortune is projected to be approximately $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Rosie's impressive wealth in 2025 comes from her lengthy career in stand-up comedy, movies, television, Broadway musicals, book sales, real estate investments, and business endeavors.

She has also been an outspoken supporter of philanthropy and LGBTQ+ rights.

Despite her Ireland move, Rosie is still engaged in entertainment industry, with her participation in activist campaigns, stand-up shows, and TV shows.