David Beckham teases wife Victoria's upcoming Netflix docu, ‘It's so emotional’

David Beckham teased his wife, Victoria's upcoming Netflix docuseries at MIP London on Tuesday. Alongside the steaming company's chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, the football star shared what to expect from the show. The 49-year-old admitted that he was the only person who was able to convince her for a documentary. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend a dinner at Highgrove House, in Tetbury, Britain, February 7, 2025. Finnbarr Webster/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

David Beckham discusses wife Victoria's upcoming Netflix docuseries

Calling the Spice Girls alum “one of the hardest working women I know,” David explained that the series is “gonna see her in a different light,” per Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s gonna see the work that she puts into her business, her life, her family. There’s so many different elements of this documentary that people are going to be surprised by, the juggling that she does,” he added.

David went on to say that while it was hard to get Victoria on board, the series is “really special.” “It took a minute to try and get her to agree with it,” the former soccer player revealed, adding that “it wasn’t something that was easy.” “I think I’m the only one who could convince her and I did, eventually,” he confessed.

In reference to the 50-year-old singer's fashion line, David said, “I think with Victoria, I suppose some people probably think, ‘Oh, she started a brand and it’s come very easy,’ but she’s been building this for a long time.”

The Inter Miami CF co-owner explained that the upcoming docuseries is “going to showcase” Victoria's hard work with which she built her fashion empire. “She’s got a very witty personality,” David went on, before joking, “She’s very funny” but “not as funny as me.”