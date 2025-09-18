What is Anticorruption of Public Morals Act? GOP lawmakers in Michigan propose new bill to ban pornography, VPNs

Michigan residents could soon face unprecedented restrictions on their internet use if a newly proposed bill is passed into law. On September 11, six Republican representatives introduced the Anticorruption of Public Morals Act, seeking to ban adult content in all its forms while also outlawing the use and sale of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), reported CNET. Republican lawmakers in Michigan propose new bill - Anticorruption of Public Morals Act

The Michigan House is led by Representative Josh Schriver and supporters of the proposed legislation, which was formally introduced as House Bill 4938. In addition to explicit videos and pictures, it would forbid ASMR, manga, AI-generated content, and any portrayal or description of transgender people if it were passed.

What makes this bill different?

While other states in the United States enacted laws limiting minors’ access to adult content, Michigan’s proposal is significantly broader. It will apply to every internet user in the state, regardless of age.

According to a CNET report, the bill directly targets circumvention tools like VPNs, proxies, and encrypted tunnelling methods, which people often use to bypass restrictions or improve online security. Under the bill, internet service providers (ISPs) would be required to monitor and block VPN connections. Failing to comply could result in fines as large as $50,000.

The sale or promotion of VPNs in Michigan would also be prohibited, mirroring strict laws already in force in countries like Russia and China.

Why VPNs matter

VPNs are widely used tools that offer additional security, anonymity, and protection from data tracking to individuals and businesses by encrypting internet connections and concealing IP addresses. Another popular way to get around censorship and access geoblocked content is through VPNs.

In a time when cyberattacks and intrusive data collection are on the rise, privacy experts have cautioned that a complete prohibition on VPNs may put users at greater risk when they are online.

Another report from Tech Radar quoted Laura Tyrylyte, a privacy advocate at NordVPN, who stated that restricting access to these technologies “not only jeopardizes individual liberties but also establishes a disturbing precedent for increased government control of the open internet.”

ACLU and digital rights concerns

The Michigan ACLU has not yet responded to the bill. Advocates for digital rights, however, contend that the law may violate fundamental liberties and constitutional rights. According to the Tech Radar report, opponents also warn that if a law of this kind were to pass in Michigan, it might lead to similar proposals in other US states.

For now, the bill has not advanced past the committee stage and faces an uncertain future in both the Michigan House and Senate.

FAQs

Q1: What is the Anticorruption of Public Morals Act?

It is a proposed Michigan bill (House Bill 4938) that would ban adult content online and outlaw the use or sale of VPNs.

Q2: Who introduced the bill?

Six Republican representatives, led by Josh Schriver, proposed the legislation on September 11, 2025.

Q3: How would VPNs be affected?

The bill would require ISPs to detect and block VPN use. Selling or promoting VPNs in Michigan would also be banned.