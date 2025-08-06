Elon Musk’s Grok can now create ‘spicy’ NSFW adult content for 700 a month

Elon Musk's xAI recently released the Grok Imagine Mode, which is currently only available to SuperGrok and Premium Plus X subscribers on the iOS app. A few days after its launch, the mode is making headlines for a new 'Spicy Mode' that is gaining attention for its ability to generate NSFW content. Grok’s Imagine feature has a Spicy Mode, which can generate explicit content. This is available alongside other modes such as Custom, Fun, and Normal. Screens displaying the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and it's founder South African businessman Elon Musk.(AFP)

Following the release of the Spicy Mode, Grok users are taking to X to post their creations, which, of course, are explicit in nature, showcasing images and videos of anime girls, and photorealistic adult imagery as well.

Grok Imagine Feature And Spicy Mode - How It Works

To use the Imagine feature, you need to be subscribed to SuperGrok, which costs ₹700 in India, and use the app on iOS. Once you open the app, you will see the Imagine toggle in the top of the app. You can then type a prompt, and Grok will generate variations for you. After generating images, there will also be a 'make video' toggle.

Alternatively, you can submit your own images, and Grok will create a video from them. You can choose the various modes accordingly. To activate the Spicy Mode once a video is generated, tap on the downward-facing icon beside 'Redo' and select 'Spicy Mode'.

A Different Approach

This is a totally different approach from other mainstream AI bots like ChatGPT and Google Gemini. In fact, if you were to add an image of a person to Google Gemini and ask it to generate a video, it would simply refuse. On the other hand, Grok AI is creating videos from images of random people and even celebrities, as well as creating spicy versions of them.

However, it seems that people have taken a liking to it, as Elon Musk has claimed that Grok Imagine's usage is growing “like wildfire”. He stated that 14 million images had been generated by 4 August, and by 5 August, this number had risen to 20 million. This suggests that the different approach may be working for Grok.

Note: Users should remember never to use these platforms for anything that could be an invasion of someone's privacy. Therefore, you should avoid using other people's images in these AI modes.

