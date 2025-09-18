American woman reveals how leaving US corporate life helped her escape stress: 'I've never gone back'

An American woman, now living in Vietnam, has spoken about leaving behind her stressful career as a software consultant in the United States and why she never returned. A US woman left her stressful career and found peace in Vietnam, saying life became richer and simpler than she ever imagined.(Instagram/whatsusandoes)

The woman, identified as Susan, shared her story in a video posted on Instagram by @Rosstheflaneur in collaboration with her own account. The clip has quickly gone viral, drawing more than five lakh views.

In the clip, Susan introduces herself and speaks candidly about her decision. “My name is Susan and I’m from the US. In Vietnam, the food is so fresh, and there’s food everywhere. It’s inexpensive, nourishing, a meal for two dollars,” she says, describing the ease of daily life compared with her past routine.

Struggles with stress and health

Susan goes on to explain that her earlier profession came with overwhelming pressure. “I was a software consultant. A lot of stress, and I could not sleep through the night. I kept thinking, just work harder. And one day, my body did not feel well. The doctors said this is stress-related. I went to a psychologist. She said, I’ve seen people like you, and they’ve died,” she recalls in the video.

Her initial plan was only to take a temporary break. “My plan was to take a year off work, figure out what I wanted to do with my life, and go back to work. And that was ten years ago, and I’ve never come back,” she explains.

A life transformed in Vietnam

Susan describes her life in Vietnam as a completely new experience that could not have been designed or purchased. “Now, having a whole experience that I could never have planned, that I could never have purchased, because it’s completely organic, but it came as a result of making that first decision. Take the leap. You’ll make friends. You’ll be changing the way that you think. Life is so rich. Enjoy your life, wherever you want to live in or navigate in,” she says.

Online reactions to her story

