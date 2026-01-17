What is O-1 visa? Here's why ‘genius visa’ getting popular amid H-1B woes

The O-1 visa, popularly known as America’s “genius visa”, is experiencing increased interest as uncertainty surrounding the H-1B program intensifies. Recent statistics from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USIS) suggest that O-visa approvals reached 39,000 in 2025, marking the highest figure observed in recent years. The O-1 visa offers high approval rates and flexibility for individuals showcasing extraordinary abilities in various fields, free from wage ties. (Representational Image)

Meanwhile, H-1B applications from major IT service companies such as Wipro, TCS, and Cognizant have significantly declined. In addition, the issuance of O-3 dependent visas has also risen, hitting 6,035 in 2024, which reflects the broader trend towards O-1 visas.

According to Beyond Border, an immigration platform based in the US and Bengaluru, O-1 visas consistently achieve approval rates exceeding 90 percent across various administrations.

Also Read: Trump halts visa processing for 75 countries from next week; who all are affected? Full list here

What is O visa, and who is eligible to apply? The O visa is a non-immigrant category designated for people who can prove extraordinary ability in their respective fields. It is divided into two primary classifications, including O-1A visa.

The O-1A visa is designed for individuals who possess extraordinary abilities in the fields of science, education, business, or athletics.

Applicants must furnish proof of ongoing recognition at a national or international level. This route is commonly pursued by researchers, senior academics, startup founders, senior executives, data scientists, and top-tier athletes. It is crucial to emphasize that this category does not encompass the arts and entertainment fields. Applicants are required to demonstrate their “extraordinary ability” by providing a record of continuous acclaim at either a national or international scale.

Is there an annual limit for the O visa? The O-1 visa neither has an annual limit, nor it necessitates a particular educational background. Visa holders are permitted to work simultaneously for multiple employers.

An initial duration of stay of up to three years is allowed, with the possibility of extensions granted in one-year increments.

The two primary categories are:

While O-1A is for people in science, education, business, and athletics, O-1B is for those in the arts, as well as the motion picture and television sectors.

Why is O-1 visas getting popular? Frederick NG, the co-founder of Beyond Border, stated that the surge in O-1 visa issuances is closely associated with the stricter conditions surrounding the H-1B visa.

Speaking to Business Standard, NG said that the number of O-1 visa issuances has reached unprecedented levels amidst rising uncertainty and increased fees related to the H-1B visa under the current Trump administration. “This reflects a broad shift among US visa aspirants searching for a ‘safe-haven’ pathway.”

He further noted that major IT companies are progressively distancing themselves from H-1B applications. He further mentioned a significant decline in H-1B applications from firms such as TCS, Wipro, and Cognizant, with many opting for extraordinary talent visas as an alternative means to relocate talent to the US.

Describing the rising popularity of this category, NG stated that the O-1 process is distinctly different from work visas that are tied to wages.

Applicants for the O-1 visa are evaluated based solely on their merit rather than their financial achievements or salary levels, he remarked, adding that it boasts an approval rate exceeding 90 percent overall and allows for unlimited extensions, with consistent approvals across different administrations, including during Trump's initial term.

He further noted that this visa is increasingly regarded as a “safe haven” for individuals who fulfill the eligibility requirements, particularly amidst the broader uncertainties present in the US immigration system.