What is ‘Ozempic mouth’? Shocking side effect of weight loss drug seen in these Hollywood celebs

A shocking new side effect known as “Ozempic mouth” may be affecting some Hollywood celebrities using the weight loss drug, a report has stated. A New York-based cosmetic dermatologist told the DailyMail.com that stars such as Sharon Osbourne, Whoopie Goldberg, and Rebel Wilson are exhibiting signs of the side effect. What is ‘Ozempic mouth’? Shocking side effect of weight loss drug seen in these celebs (REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“Many users of Ozempic who I know report noticeable volume loss in the face, which can result in the formation of fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin, and jowls around the mouth,” Dr. Michele Green said. “This volume loss can also worsen the appearance of existing fine lines, wrinkles, and skin laxity contributing to a more aged smile and overall look.”

What is ‘Ozempic mouth’?

Green said that a person affected by the condition will have pronounced folds at the corners of the mouth, as well as noticeable wrinkles on the lips. They could also have sagging skin along the lip contours and chin area.

Many users of Ozempic, alarmed by the symptoms, are now reportedly undergoing cosmetic treatments, such as dermal fillers, to fix their face. Green said that fillers can “restore volume to the face, smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and plump the skin to create a more youthful-looking appearance.”

Green recommends Thermage, a non-invasive skin tightening treatment in which radiofrequency energy is used to rejuvenate the skin. “As the body’s collagen levels increase, the skin becomes firmer and tighter,” she said, adding that it takes four to six months to see results that are expected to last for less than two years. “Patients on Ozempic should ideally undergo a Thermage procedure early in treatment or before treatment begins to prevent the development of loose, sagging skin on the face.”

Ozempic can lead to several other similar side effects, including “Ozempic face,” which is characterised by sunken features and drooping skin. Another side effect is “Ozempic feet,” which can lead to sagging skin on users’ feet.