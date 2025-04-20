What is 'Ozempic face'? Doctor reveals secret to avoid it: ‘If you lose weight rapidly…’

In the April 17 episode of The Mel Robbins Podcast, US-based endocrinologist and obesity specialist, Dr Rocio Salas-Whalen shared how some people taking Ozempic or other GLP-1 drugs may experience changes in their facial appearance, often referred to as 'Ozempic face', which can include skin sagging or reduction in facial fat, leading to a gaunt or aged appearance. Also read | Karan Johar breaks silence on rumours of 'using Ozempic for fast weight loss' after Maheep Kapoor's comment The term ‘Ozempic face’ commonly refers to the changes in the face that can happen with rapid weight loss. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Is Ozempic linked to wrinkles, sagging skin?

Ozempic (semaglutide) is a medication used to manage type 2 diabetes and aid in weight loss. It belongs to the class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. When asked about 'Ozempic face', the 'term used all over social media', and 'why people think that a GLP-1 changes somebody's face', Dr Rocio Salas-Whalen said: “Well, it is not the GLP-1 (that changes the appearance of someone's face). It is the rapid weight loss or significant weight loss. And why is this? Because of not eating enough protein.”

'You need muscle to fill the gaps of the fat loss'

She went on to add, “So, if you are losing muscle because you don't have enough protein in your diet while on this (GLP-1) medication, you are not only going to lose muscle, you are going to lose hair. You are going to lose the elasticity in your skin because you need protein to make collagen and elastin. Also, you need muscle to fill the gaps of the fat loss. The goal here is not (to be) skinny – it is strong and fit. So, you need to fill those pockets with muscle. Now, if you are not losing muscle by increasing your protein intake, then you are going to make enough collagen. You are losing weight slowly, so you are allowing you are allowing your skin to adapt to the changes. But if you lose weight rapidly, it means that you are also losing muscle, you don't have enough protein in your diet, you are not making collagen and elastin.”

By incorporating protein-rich foods and maintaining a balanced diet, you can help support your overall health and potentially mitigate some of the facial changes associated with Ozempic and other such drugs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.