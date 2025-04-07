Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What is 'PANICAN'? Trump coins new term amid tariff tension, Internet reacts

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 07, 2025 08:45 PM IST

President Trump introduces new word, 'PANICAN'.

‘PANICAN’ is a new term coined by President Donald Trump on Truth Social. The term is used by him to refer to the group of people that he deems are “weak and stupid.” It is essentially a derogatory label for the people he believes get easily panicked when met with a challenging situation.

President Trump introduces new word, 'PANICAN'.(AFP)
President Trump introduces new word, 'PANICAN'.(AFP)

Also Read: Trump promotes tariffs amid tension across world, urges Americans ‘Don’t be weak, don’t be a PANICAN’

Internet reacts to Trump's newly coined term 'PANICAN'

A user wrote on X, “He's calling his MAGA voters who are worried and scared, PANICAN (which he has determined is a new party) WOW!” A second user wrote, “He knows he’s f****d—you can tell because the best insult he could come up with is “panican” (??)”

A third user wrote, “Trump switches parties, becomes Panican.” Another user wrote, “Oh phew. When I heard Trump created a new word PANICAN, I thought that meant we were invading Panama and Canada today.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / What is 'PANICAN'? Trump coins new term amid tariff tension, Internet reacts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On