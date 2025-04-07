What is 'PANICAN'? Trump coins new term amid tariff tension, Internet reacts

‘PANICAN’ is a new term coined by President Donald Trump on Truth Social. The term is used by him to refer to the group of people that he deems are “weak and stupid.” It is essentially a derogatory label for the people he believes get easily panicked when met with a challenging situation. President Trump introduces new word, 'PANICAN'.(AFP)

Internet reacts to Trump's newly coined term 'PANICAN'

A user wrote on X, “He's calling his MAGA voters who are worried and scared, PANICAN (which he has determined is a new party) WOW!” A second user wrote, “He knows he’s f****d—you can tell because the best insult he could come up with is “panican” (??)”

A third user wrote, “Trump switches parties, becomes Panican.” Another user wrote, “Oh phew. When I heard Trump created a new word PANICAN, I thought that meant we were invading Panama and Canada today.”