What is the Nicene Creed? VP JD Vance recites Christian verse on 'The Charlie Kirk Show'

Vice President JD Vance on Monday hosted ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ as the show went on air for the first time since Charlie Kirk's death on September 9. As Vance paid tribute to his "good friend" Kirk, he broke away with the custom of keeping state and religion apart, and recited a Christian verse- the Nicene Creed. US Vice President JD Vance hosts an episode of the Charlie Kirk Show in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House.(AFP)

The Vice President was in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House, which serves as the office of the Vice President of the United States. As he paid tribute to Kirk, he remembered the 31-year-old's recent association and advocacy for Christianity.

The former Ohio senator then parahraphsed and recited the Nicene Creed - a statement of Christian faith originally formulated at the First Council of Nicaea in 325 AD.

"Now, the most important truth Charlie told is this, that long ago a man, begotten, not made, came down from heaven and by the Holy Spirit was incarnate of the Virgin Mary and became man," JD Vance said, paraphrashing the Nicene Creed roughly.

"For our sake, he was crucified under Pontius Pilate and suffered death and was buried and rose again on the third day." He said, adding, "Charlie believed, as I do, that all the truth he told flowed from that fundamental principle."

Here's the video:

JD Vance Not The First State Official To Quote Christian References

Vice presidents have often used Christian scripture to frame speeches in times of inspiration or crisis. Mike Pence frequently quoted verses like Jeremiah 29:11 and Hebrews 12:1, while Joe Biden invoked Psalms and Corinthians in speeches to connect with audiences.

Additionally, Dick Cheney often drew on Psalm 23 after 9/11, Al Gore cited Proverbs on wisdom in climate talks, and Lyndon Johnson echoed Matthew 25 when urging justice during the civil rights era.