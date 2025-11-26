What is ‘Trumplican’? POTUS proposes ‘Tpublican’, ‘Tepublican’ for ‘Trump Republicans’; MAGA pledges support

President Donald Trump on Wednesday, November 26, said that there was a new word for ‘Trump Republicans’. He proposed that they be called ‘Tepublicans’ or ‘Tpublicans’. However, his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr's idea – ‘Trumplicans’ seems to have garnered more support online. Donald Trump's push to rally his allies comes ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.(REUTERS)

“There is a new word for a TRUMP REPUBLICAN, which is almost everyone (GREAT POLICY IS THE KEY!). It is, TEPUBLICAN??? Or, TPUBLICAN???,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. His post immediately elicited a reaction from his followers and detractors alike, with eldest son Donald Trump Jr proposing a different name as well.

What is ‘Tepublican’ and ‘Tpublican’?

Trump's new terms for his supporters appear to switch out the first two or first letter of the word ‘Republican’ and replace it with the first letter of his surname. Hence, it becomes ‘Tepublican’ from Republican, or ‘Tpublican’ if the first two letters are swapped out with Trump's initial.

Trump's new name draws varied reactions

Trump's new name for his followers drew varied reactions online. “Trump is shopping new terms for Trump Republicans,” one person commented. Another simply commented, ‘wut’.

Yet another remarked, “Put a fork in the old guard!”

Donald Trump Jr, the president's eldest son also got onto the action, sharing the post and commenting, “Shouldn’t it really be Trumplican???”

Many others seemed to agree with this. “Yes! Proud to be a Trumplican!,” one person wrote, sharing Donald Trump Jr's post. Another added, “Trumplican. The only ones putting America First.”

Yet another commented, “It's Official. I have left the Republican Party and am now a Trumplican.”

What is ‘Trumplican’?

Donald Trump Jr's proposal removes the word ‘Republic’ from the Republican and replaces it with ‘Trump’. This comes at a time when Trump has had a falling out with some Republican Party members like Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Trump and his allies, who have otherwise organized under the Make America Great Again (MAGA) banner, have long labelled the Republicans against them as RINOs or Republicans in Name Only. However, they've thus far not had a name for themselves. Now, this could all change with Trump's post, and his son's push towards ‘Trumplican’ which seems to have opened the floodgates online.

“Im a Trumplican. 'Sir, its begun',” one person quipped. “Trumplican ftw,” another added. “'d vote for the Trumplican Party. The GOP is dead to me after Trump,” yet another said.

Trump's push to rally his allies comes ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. A November 2025 Yahoo/YouGov Epstein Poll puts Trump's disapproval rating at 56 percent, with only 40 percent approving of the current president.