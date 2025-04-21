What is Usha Vance's net worth? Know about US Second Lady's career, properties, assets

JD Vance, the vice president of the United States, has become a key member of the leadership team in just four months of the Donald Trump administration. Vance, along with his Indian origin wife Usha Chilukuri Vance and three kids, has arrived in India for formal discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid escalating tensions over high tariffs. This is Usha's first official visit to the nation since the inauguration of her husband as the US VP. Usha Vance started a career in law after graduating from Yale with a Juris Doctor.(AFP)

The Vances' four-day trip includes visits to Jaipur and Agra and formal meetings in Delhi. The itinerary also includes the Taj Mahal.

Usha's family descends from Vadluru village, which is located in Andhra Pradesh's former West Godavari district. She was born in the United States, but her parents left this village and moved abroad.

Indian-American Usha has previously stated that her parents are Hindu and that she is originally from Andhra Pradesh.

She has supported Vance during his community service and political career. She received a BA in history from Yale University and an MPhil in early modern history from Cambridge University, where she was a Gates Scholar.

Her father is a mechanical engineer, and her mother is a molecular scientist.

Both Usha Vance's grandfather and father were Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) faculty or students.

A look at Usha Vance's career

Usha Vance started a career in law after graduating from Yale with a Juris Doctor. In 2014, she served as a clerk for Brett Kavanaugh, a Supreme Court justice who was then a Circuit Judge in the District of Columbia. In 2017, she continued in the same position with Chief Justice John Roberts of the Supreme Court.

Vance, who is a member of the DC Bar, worked at California-based firm Munger Tolles & Olson, where she defended clients at the firm who had ties to the University of California and The Walt Disney Company.

What is Usha Vance's net worth?

While Usha Vance's net worth is unknown, she and her husband are the owners of two properties.

In 2014, shortly after their marriage, they purchased their initial residence in Washington, D.C., east of the Capitol building. Forbes claims that they bought the property at USD 590,000, and that they had to borrow somewhat more than USD 600,000 to cover the expense. The estimated current value of the house is USD 850,000. They have no debts other than the remaining USD 480,000 from the borrowings.

In 2018, they purchased a second residence. The residence, which is located East Walnut Hills, Cincinnati, is said to have cost the couple USD 1.4 million.

JD Vance's Forbes profile suggests he is worth approximately USD 10 million. His most of the wealth comes from his venture company, Narya, which he founded in 2019.