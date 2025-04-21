JD and Usha Vance’s kids steal the show in traditional Indian wear after landing in Delhi

United States Vice President JD Vance arrived in India this morning accompanied by wife Usha Chilukuri Vance and their three children - Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. A delegation of senior US government officials also accompanied the US Vice President to India. In this image released by @MEAIndia via X on April 21, 2025, US Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance being received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other officials upon their arrival in New Delhi. (@MEAIndia via PTI Photo)(@MEAIndia)

JD and Usha Vance were received at the Palam air base by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Vance is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening at the latter's residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. PM Modi will host a dinner for the Vances after holding wide-ranging talks with the US Vice President.

Vance kids steal the show

While the purpose of the official visit is to negotiate a bilateral trade deal, social media users were less concerned about JD Vance and more delighted with his three children, who landed in Delhi wearing traditional Indian attire.

While the two Vance boys, Vivek and Ewan, were seen dressed in summery kurta pyjamas, their three-year-old sister wore a long blue dress with an embroidered jacket. Usha Vance, whose parents are Telugu Brahmins who immigrated to the United States from India, opted for a red dress with a white blazer for her Delhi landing.

“Forget Mr and Mrs Vance. Their kids have stolen the show with their attire,” read one comment on X.

“Children in Indian attire. Nice,” another X user wrote. “Aww! Look at what the children are wearing,” a third viewer added.

The focus of the meeting between JD Vance and PM Modi is likely to be on early finalisation of the proposed bilateral trade pact as well as ways to boost overall trajectory of ties between the two countries, said news agency PTI.

The official work trip also has a personal element for the Vances. During the four-day trip, the Vance family will also visit the Taj Mahal in Agra and see the royal palaces of Jaipur.

(With inputs from PTI)