Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
What Nostradamus, who foretold Hitler’s rise to power, may have predicted about Pope Francis' death and successor

BySumanti Sen
Feb 25, 2025 10:26 AM IST

Experts believe that French astrologist and soothsayer Michel de Nostredame, or Nostradamus, may have predicted Pope Francis’ death and successor.

Experts believe that French astrologist and soothsayer Michel de Nostredame, or Nostradamus, may have predicted Pope Francis’ death and successor. Some believe that Nostradamus, known as the ‘prophet of doom,’ foretold some major events, including the Great Fire of London, Adolf Hitler’s rise to power, the September 11 attacks, the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as last year’s New Years Day earthquake in Japan.

What Nostradamus, who foretold Hitler’s rise to power, may have predicted about Pope Francis' death and successor (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)(AFP)
What Nostradamus, who foretold Hitler’s rise to power, may have predicted about Pope Francis' death and successor (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)(AFP)

Nostradamus gave the world predictions of wars, pestilence, natural disasters, civil unrest, political assassinations and more in his renowned book Les Prophéties, published in 1555. The latest of his vague predictions is now being associated with Francis’ “critical condition.”

What did Nostradamus write?

Nostradamus wrote in the 16th century, “Through the death of a very old Pontiff… a Roman of good age will be elected. Of him it will be said that he weakens his see… but long will he sit and in biting activity.”

He added, “In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church, there will sit Peter the Roman, who will pasture his sheep in many tribulations, and when these things are finished, the city of seven hills will be destroyed, and the dreadful judge will judge his people. The End.”

Francis remains hospitalised, having been admitted for complications from a lung infection, with the pope eventually developing pneumonia in both his lungs. It later led to early stages of kidney insufficiency, the Vatican said. The pope, 88, is reportedly in critical condition, but he remains in good spirits. His condition is believed to have worsened due to his advanced age.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan said that Catholics were united “at the bedside of a dying father,” according to New York Post. “As our Holy Father Pope Francis is in very, very fragile health, and probably close to death,” Dolan said, adding that he was praying for Francis to “bounce back.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
