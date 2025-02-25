Pope Francis still critical, but tests show ‘slight improvement’: Vatican on health updates

Pope Francis health update: Pope Francis continued to remain in a critical condition on Monday but showed “slight improvement” in lab tests and resumed work, the Vatican said in the latest update on the 88-year-old pontiff's health. Pope Francis health: The pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 after a week-long battle with bronchitis. (AFP)

In his nearly 12-year-long papacy, this has become the pontiff's longest hospital stay as he spent his 11th night in the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Monday.

The Vatican's latest statement said, "The clinical condition of the Holy Father, in their critical nature, show a slight improvement," adding that the Pope was still receiving oxygen but with "reduced flow and oxygen percentage".

Lab tests ‘have improved’

Further, it also mentioned that the "mild kidney insufficiency" reported on Sunday was "not a cause for concern".

Earlier, a Vatican official, cited by Reuters, had said that the Pope was eating normally and was able to move around his hospital room.

Additionally, Pope Francis had also resumed work on Monday afternoon, the Vatican said, with him making a call to the Catholic parish in Gaza in the evening hours, something that the pontiff has done on a regular basis amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Pope is now not experience any more respiratory crises, Monday's health update read, and that some of his laboratory tests had "improved".

The 88-year-old pontiff has been battling respiratory issues and a complex lung issue, amid which the worsened bronchitis condition forced his admission to the Gemelli Hospital on February 14.

The Pope is also suffering from a double pneumonia, a serious infection that can inflame and scar both the lungs and make it difficult for a person to breathe. As per the Vatican, the pontiff's "complex" infection was caused by two or more microorganisms.

Amid the latest health update, the Vatican's evening bulletin was seemingly more upbeat that in other recent days, a report from The Associated Press mentioned. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, meanwhile, also announced prayers for the Pope's well being and recovery, noting that Christians have prayed for the pontiff when he was in danger or sick for the past 2,000 years.

Prayers across the world have been taking place to wish for the Pope's recovery, with cardinals and churches hoping that he makes it.

Meanwhile, doctors warning of the Pope's main threat, "sepsis", remains. Sepsis is a serious infection that can occur as a result or complication of pneumonia. So far, none of the Pope Francis' health updates have mentioned any onset of sepsis.

(With inputs from agencies)