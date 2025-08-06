Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
What was Kelley Mack net worth? All about stunning career of Walking Dead actor who died of ‘glioma’

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Aug 06, 2025 07:02 pm IST

Actress Kelley Mack, known for her role in The Walking Dead, passed away at 33 after battling glioma. Her career spanned acting, voice-over work, and producing.

Actress Kelley Mack, who starred in the zombie thriller “The Walking Dead” after the end of the world, died at the age of 33.

Kelley Mack's performance as Addy on The Walking Dead gained her early notice in mainstream television.(instagram/@itskelleymack)
A statement posted on CaringBridge stated that Mack, whose real name was Kelley Klebenow, "passed away peacefully" in her hometown of Cincinatti on Saturday following her battle with glioma of the central nervous system.

A glioma is a kind of tumor that develops in the brain or spinal cord.

“It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go,” stated a post shared on Mack’s Instagram on Tuesday with her photo.

What was Kelley Mack's net worth?

Kelley Mack had a net worth between $1 million and $2 million in 2025. Most of her riches derived from a combination of acting, voice-over work, and film producing, as per reports. She has carved out a successful career in television, film, and independent projects.

A look Kelley Mack's stunning career

Mack's performance as Addy on The Walking Dead gained her early notice in mainstream television.

She later appeared on Chicago Med, Schooled, and 9-1-1, which slowly increased her wages. These television roles contributed significantly to Mack's net worth in the early 2020s.

She played Alice in the thriller Broadcast Signal Intrusion, and she received high reviews for her portrayal.

Her lead performance in Delicate Arch in 2024, as well as her final effort as executive producer and lead in Universal, also contributed towards her financial success.

Mack was also well-known for her work behind the camera. She made short films like A Knock at the Door, which received awards and enabled her to achieve credibility as a producer.

Mack attended Hinsdale Central High School and graduated from Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in Orange, California, with a bachelor's degree in cinematography.

Mack is survived by her parents, sister and brother.

