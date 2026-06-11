The knife used by Karmelo Anthony to stab Austin Metcalf to death was a Walmart multi-tool with a serrated blade which sells for $13, the New York Post reported. What weapon did Karmelo Anthony use? Deadly Ozark Trail knife was ‘ideal for someone who hunts’ (Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice)

The knife he used came from the Walmart camping brand Ozark Trail. It had a 3.5-inch blade, the Collin County District attorney said.

The knife is a 6-in-1 multitool equipped with a flashlight and glass breaker. It is ideal for someone who hunts, camps or who travels often,” the Walmart listing says.

The blade of the knife was more than enough to kill Metcalf, who was a 200-pound football player. The stabbing caused a two-inch gash in Metcalf’s chest.

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While a blade of that size is legal to carry in Texas, it was not permitted on the grounds of the Frisco school where the murder took place.

Anthony discarded the weapon after he fled the scene. Frisco Police Department school resource officer Jacob Shalz later found it halfway open. Shalz demonstrated during Anthony’s trial how the knife could be opened with a single flicking motion.

Karmelo Anthony transferred to Wallace Pack Unit Anthony has now been transferred to a Texas prison to begin his sentence. He was transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit, near Houston, Texas, on Wednesday morning, June 10, after spending the previous night in county jail.

He filed a notice of appeal following his conviction, according to court records.

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Anthony, 19, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of Metcalf. He was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white.

Anthony claimed that he stabbed Metcalf in self-defense.