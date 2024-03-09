What will happen if a federal judge reviews Prince Harry's visa papers personally?

A federal judge has dismissed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from the requirement imposed on them to supply documents about their work concerning the application of Prince Harry for a visa, after the committee had refused to hand them over under the Freedom of Information Act. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain June 6, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville//File Photo(REUTERS)

The Heritage Foundation has sued the Homeland Security Department. The think tank practically invents its main slogan, which is "to examine the documentation for the research in the matter of whether Harry obliged the US government illegally or not."

This new inquisition is what Prince Harry first looked into when he penned down his memoir in 2023, titled ‘Spare’, where he admitted to having taken drugs like cocaine.

They try to get hold of documents that define how the prince entered our jurisdiction, especially as some of our visas require their applicants, even if they have come from abroad, to prove that they have not been in any difficulty with drugs and the law.

What lies ahead for the Duke?

District Judge from Federal Court for the judicial district in Washington, Carl J. Nichols intervened and issued a directive to the Department of Homeland Security to hand over the documents for his personal review. It will also define whether it is necessary to go with disclosure or otherwise.

The fact of the scenario stands as of if the Duke of Sussex was at odds with himself pertaining to questions for drug use history during the visa application must be a red alert.

What is to say that while obtaining the permit he didn't reveal his recent drug use background which could hold an influence on his further immigration. His chance to win an economic advantage from waiver could be affected because he is public in his interviews and his book, where he candidly talks about his drug dealings.

The Heritage Foundation’s lawyers pointed out the media’s persistent coverage of this issue in their original complaint, stating, “Widespread and continuous media coverage has surfaced the question of whether D.H.S. properly admitted the Duke of Sussex in light of the fact that he has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offenses in both the United States and abroad.”

They also pointed out several instances where celebrities, like Prince of Football, Diego Maradona and singer Amy Winehouse, encountered immigration hurdles/were denied entry to countries due to reported drug use.

The court drama started in May after the DHS returned the Heritage Foundation’s initial request, criticizing it for being “too broad in scope.” While the request wasn’t outright denied, the think tank was instructed to resubmit it with more specific records outlined.

Prince Harry, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, has been a California resident for a while before the release of his memoir.