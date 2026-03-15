What's happening at Short Pump Mall? Fight sparks shooting fears at Broad St, Richmond; videos show police presence
Videos showed massive police presence at the Short Pump Town Center at 11800 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, sparking fears of a shooting.
Videos showed massive police presence at the Short Pump Town Center at 11800 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, sparking fears of a shooting.
“Something going down at Short Pump Mall. Looks like cops entering armed,” one person shared on Facebook. “They cops were armed yelling at us to leave. He said there was a big fight. But about 90mins before that cops had run down a guy and had yelled active shooter. My mom got a close up video. Yeah she filmed and didn’t run,” one person claimed on the Meta-owned social media platform.
Another shared a clip and said that no shots had been fired, but there was a fight, which prompted the police presence. WTVR also reported that the mall was closed after a fight, but there had been no shots fired.
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Henrico Police reportedly responded to calls of a ‘large group of patrons actively fighting’. As per the report, they ‘assisted with regaining order to the mall’. The mall was then closed early and shoppers were asked to go home. The report further noted that cops had blocked off the area in front of the mall near Crate and Barrel.
What happened at Short Pump mall? Visuals emerge
The news outlet noted that about 75 and 100 juveniles were part of the fight. It reportedly began inside the mall and spread to other parts of the Short Pump property. Reportedly, some juveniles moved to a Kroger shopping center nearby.
Once cops had a handle on the situation, they also helped with traffic and crowd control, the report indicated.
A video showed plenty of cop cars with sirens on in front of the mall.
Meanwhile, another person shared a photo showing armed personnel in the mall property.
People reacted to the incident and said “I was there when the fight happened. When I first walked into the mall, there was definitely something going on because they were way too many juveniles than normal. An employee of the store I was in said there had been a fight earlier as well along with an arrest.”
Another person added “my daughter was there a couple of her friends and their parents, thankfully they got out without incident but they were also told to leave, they were eating at the Mexican restaurant.”
A person also updated “It was alot of juveniles fighting in the mall. They have shut down the mall.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More