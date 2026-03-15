What's happening at Short Pump Mall? Fight sparks shooting fears at Broad St, Richmond; videos show police presence

Videos showed massive police presence at the Short Pump Town Center at 11800 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, sparking fears of a shooting. A massive police presence was seen at Short Pump mall in Virginia. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

“Something going down at Short Pump Mall. Looks like cops entering armed,” one person shared on Facebook. “They cops were armed yelling at us to leave. He said there was a big fight. But about 90mins before that cops had run down a guy and had yelled active shooter. My mom got a close up video. Yeah she filmed and didn’t run,” one person claimed on the Meta-owned social media platform.

Another shared a clip and said that no shots had been fired, but there was a fight, which prompted the police presence. WTVR also reported that the mall was closed after a fight, but there had been no shots fired.

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Henrico Police reportedly responded to calls of a ‘large group of patrons actively fighting’. As per the report, they ‘assisted with regaining order to the mall’. The mall was then closed early and shoppers were asked to go home. The report further noted that cops had blocked off the area in front of the mall near Crate and Barrel.

What happened at Short Pump mall? Visuals emerge The news outlet noted that about 75 and 100 juveniles were part of the fight. It reportedly began inside the mall and spread to other parts of the Short Pump property. Reportedly, some juveniles moved to a Kroger shopping center nearby.

Once cops had a handle on the situation, they also helped with traffic and crowd control, the report indicated.

A video showed plenty of cop cars with sirens on in front of the mall.