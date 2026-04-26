WHCD shooting scare: Female security officer hailed as hero as Mike Johnson seen exiting in viral photos

A security scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has raised concern about the safety of attendees and the president. Amid the reports of the shooting incident, viral images of a female security official taking charge while Mike Johnson appeared to rush out of the venue have surfaced. Viral images show rapid response inside Washington Hilton as authorities move to secure area as Mike Johnson is being rushed out. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS)

The incident unfolded at the Washington Hilton, where top political leaders, journalists, and celebrities had gathered. According to video circulating on social media and eyewitness accounts circulating online, security personnel moved swiftly to contain the situation.

President Donald Trump, along with key attendees, was evacuated and taken to safety as panic briefly gripped parts of the venue.

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Mike Jonson was pictured evacuating the shooting site Initial reports suggested that a shooting or possible gun-related incident triggered the evacuation response, though authorities have not confirmed whether shots were fired inside the venue or nearby.

Journalists and others ducked beneath tables as security personnel rushed in, according to eyewitness descriptions of chaotic events. According to other reports, the alleged gunman was apprehended or neutralized after being caught inside the security perimeter.

During the evacuation process, Reuters clicked two pictures that caught attention online and became the subject of discussion.

Images captured by Reuters show two contrasting situations where an unidentified female security officer has drawn praise online, as compared to an image of the Speaker of the White House moving quickly away from the scene with Secret Service behind him.