When did Zohran Mamdani move to US? All you need to know about new NY Mayor

Zohran Mamdani made history after he was elected the 111th mayor of New York. The 34-year-old got 50.4 percent of the votes, beating former governor Andrew Cuomo, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. Zohran Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda.(REUTERS)

After Mamdani's win, he issued a very public message to President Donald Trump and in a recent post on X, thanked the city for its support and noted that it was time to get to work. “Thank you, New York City. Together we made history. Now let’s get to work,” he wrote.

Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda and later moved to the US. With the spotlight now on the new mayor of New York, here is when Mamdani moved there.

When did Zohran Mamdani move to the US?

While Mamdani was born and raised in Uganda, he and his family moved to New York City when he was seven. Given that Mamdani was born in 1991, he would have then moved to the US in 1998.

He graduated from the NYC Public School System and went to the Bronx High School of Science. Mamdani also got his Bachelor’s Degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College. In 2018, he was naturalized as an American citizen.

What to know about Mamdani taking office

When Mamdani is sworn in on Jan. 1, the lawmaker from Queens will be the youngest person to hold the office in a century. Mamdani will also be New York’s first Muslim mayor and the first person of South Asian descent to hold this position in the city's 400-year history.

Over 2 million people voted in the mayoral race, the most since 1969, as per the New York City Board of Elections. Mamdani won four of the five boroughs, managing the strongest showing in Brooklyn.

“Tonight you have delivered a mandate for change, a mandate for a new kind of politics, a mandate for a city we can afford, and a mandate for a government that can deliver exactly that,” Mamdani told his supporters at the victory party in Brooklyn.

(With Bloomberg inputs)