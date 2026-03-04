When do polls close for Texas primaries? Check voting hours across the state on March 3

The much-anticipated primary election to the US Senate and the US House is underway in the state of Texas on Monday, officially kicking off the season of the 2026 midterm elections. Voters across the state are lining up at polling booths to cast their ballots. Voters in central Texas make their way to an active polling station to vote in Pflugerville, Texas, (AP)

The GOP is polling for the US Senate seat, with incumbent Sen. John Cornyn facing strong challenges from Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party is polling to elect a US House Representative, with Rep. Jasmine Crockett competing against State Rep. James Talarico in a tight, high-spending race.

Here's everything you need to know about the polling hours today.

When Do Polls Close For The Texas Primaries? The polling booth for the Texas primaries will be open to voters till 8pm ET, i.e. 7pm CT in Texas. In the western parts of the state, like El Paso, Hudspeth, and Culberson in the Mountain Time Zone, stayed open until 9 pm ET ( 8pm CT)

However, those who stand in the queue before 7pm CT (and 8pm CT in EL Paso) will still be allowed to cast their votes even if the poll closes.

When Will Texas Primaries Results Come Out Most counties will release early and mail-in ballot tallies first, often within minutes of the 7 p.m. CT closure. Larger areas like Harris and Dallas following are expected to follow. By 10pm CT, the results will be clear.

Major networks like NBC, CNN, NYT, and WaPo will track live vote tallies but exit poll data will not be published. Voting trends will be clear from post-election surveys conducted by the TV networks on organizations like Edison Research.