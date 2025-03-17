When will Epstein and JFK files be released? Trump provides an update, praises Pam Bondi

US President Donald Trump provided an update on the Epstein files, saying “it is going to be released.” In an interview with Sharyl Attkisson on the ‘Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson’, he said, “It is moving along, and it's moving along pretty rapidly.” Praising Attorney General Pam Bondi, Trump said, “Pam Bondi has done a phenomenal job in every respect," adding, “The bottom line is, the records are getting out.” US President Donald Trump provided an update on Epstein and JFK files.(AFP)

Trump also said that records relating to the John F. Kennedy's assassination will be released “within weeks.”

“The Kennedy records are getting out. Those are the ones they really wanted to see the most," he said. “It's gonna be released. It's moving along pretty rapidly, I’d say weeks.”

Trump's comments come days after Bondi said she received a “truckload” of unreleased documents related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein from the FBI’s Southern District of New York field office. She, however, did not say when these files would be made public.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Bondi said the Department of Justice (DOJ) would “go through the documents as fast as we can” and claimed they are “going to come out." She added that she wants a “full report” on why these documents were at the FBI’s New York field office.

Pam Bondi's promise -

Soon after taking over the Justice Department, Bondi had promised to release the Epstein files. Last month, MAGA influencers were seen outside the White House with shiny binders titled "the Epstein files Phase 1." However, the binders mostly contained information that was already in the public domain, sparking accusations that the release was just a political stunt.

“There is one person who takes the blame for what happened today. It’s Pam Bondi,” far-right activist Laura Loomer fumed. “I think she should resign. She went on Fox News and said the files were on her desk. Then she went on Fox News last night and said we would have files today. She is a total liar.”

On February 27, Bondi sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel accusing FBI of withholding the documents.

"I repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents," Bondi wrote. "Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein."

She went on to claim that the FBI had never disclosed the existence of those files and insisted that the agency send the documents immediately.

"By 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, February 28, the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office, including all records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained," Bondi wrote. "There will be no withholdings or limitations to my or your access."