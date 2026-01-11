When will Minecraft realms be back up? Frustrated users report 'bedrock couldn't load' error

Several frustrated users reported that Minecraft Bedrock Realms experienced loading issues for several hours on Saturday. According to DownDetector, the outage began around 12 p.m. EDT, with most reports citing problems connecting to servers and accessing gameplay. At its peak, DownDetector recorded over 4,000 error reports. Minecraft realms is down for thousands of users. (UnSplash)

One user wrote on DownDetector, "The Bedrock realm servers are down and i’m suffering. I can literally hear the villagers saying “hrmmm” in my head like ghost whispers. I just wanna punch a tree, craft some planks, and vibe."

Another reported, "Bedrock no realms."

A third player wrote, "I am on pc and my friend is on pocket edition and so far we haven't been able to play, it says connecting to multiplayer game and after a minute says the connection timed out."

Another user reported, "Oof. One heck of an outage to be completely down for hours. Bedrock realms are still down."

Another commented, "I'm pretty sure this whole thing is happening due to the big new update being released. Some people have already gotten their stuff working so it might just be a few hours at most."

Social media reports Players also took to social media to report issues and share their frustrations.

One player wrote, "Realms are down in Bedrock and something is wrong with Java aswell. Fix it please, Minecraft."

Another reported, "Is this happening to anyone else? Can’t seem to connect to my Realms. The Dark Lord has been shut out of his domain!!"

A third user expressed, "Paying $15/month for a realm, only to be able to play it on the weekends, and then it goes down on the weekends, is making me miss how MC used to be."